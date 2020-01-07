PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced it has been selected by Parque Arauco Kennedy Mall as their indoor mapping partner. Inpixon’s indoor mapping platform, Jibestream, provides smart and fully customizable indoor mapping solutions and can be combined with the company’s other indoor data solutions to deliver actionable indoor location data and intelligence.



Parque Arauco is a Latin American real estate developer and operator with more than 50 properties across Chile, Peru and Columbia. Parque Arauco Kennedy, the company’s flagship mall, spans over a million square feet and attracts approximately two million visitors a month. Known for their attractive store mix and distinct and innovative space, Parque Arauco Kennedy is one of the most complete and comprehensive commercial centers in Chile.

Looking to elevate guest experiences, Parque Arauco’s first initiative will be to implement Inpixon’s indoor navigation and wayfinding into mall kiosks and the Parque Arauco Kennedy website. This will enable customers to easily search for and locate desired destinations and to see the best route to get there, delivering an exceptional user experience by making indoor spaces instantly familiar. Parque Arauco intends to leverage additional location and indoor data features to enhance the visitor experience as the relationship progresses.

Fernanda Gonzalez, Head of Innovation at Parque Arauco, commented, “We are committed to creating frictionless experiences for our visitors, and partnering with Inpixon is a pivotal step in our digital innovation journey. We are eager to begin implementing Inpixon’s technology to help visitors more seamlessly journey throughout our large mall with multiple parking areas. We chose Inpixon’s solution due to its robust, highly configurable and scalable platform that will enable us to create smart indoor spaces while gaining valuable insights about how our space is being used, including which stores and areas our customers engage with the most. We are excited to build this relationship and intend to leverage their indoor intelligence solutions at other Parque Arauco malls in the future.”

Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer at Inpixon, commented, “We are thrilled to have been selected by Parque Arauco as its indoor mapping provider. Given the complexity and Parque Arauco’s anticipated future expansion plans, which include adding a Hilton Hotel, a Convention Center and new retail outlets, we believe our platform provides the necessary technological foundation to create exceptional visitor experiences through location awareness. We look forward to the rollout of our technology at Parque Arauco Kennedy and the opportunity to expand our relationship with Parque Arauco as they continue to innovate.”

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company’s indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon’s solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

