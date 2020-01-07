“We are pleased to partner with these agencies because of their excellent reputations for customer service and strong commitment to business growth,” said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer of Omaha National. “It’s exciting to offer superior workers compensation and payroll services at competitive prices to employers in our home state.”

“We are pleased to partner with these agencies because of their excellent reputations for customer service and strong commitment to business growth,” said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer of Omaha National. “It’s exciting to offer superior workers compensation and payroll services at competitive prices to employers in our home state.”

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha National, a workers compensation insurance and payroll service provider serving small and midsize employers, has announced the designation of three agencies – Dodge Partners Insurance, INSPRO Insurance, and Kingdom Insurance – to market its products to Nebraska employers.

“We are pleased to partner with these agencies because of their excellent reputations for customer service and strong commitment to business growth,” said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer of Omaha National. “It’s exciting to offer superior workers compensation and payroll services at competitive prices to employers in our home state.”

Nebraska is the newest state in which Omaha National offers coverage, following news last month about its expansion into New Jersey.

“Working with Omaha National in Nebraska is a great opportunity,” said Marcus Haith, agency principal of Dodge Partners Insurance. “Dodge Partners is committed to bringing solutions to our clients that help their businesses. Omaha National offers three different workers compensation premium options and three distinct payroll service programs, which allows us to provide packages that are custom-tailored to the needs of each employer.”

Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing companies in Omaha, a city known for its strong insurance and financial services industries. During 2019, the company doubled its office space and increased its staff by more than 50%.

“Omaha National is a great fit with our large and growing client base. We see this partnership as a game changer in the workers compensation market in Nebraska,” said Tyler Thies, senior vice president at INSPRO Insurance. “Omaha National serves a wide range of underserved industries and is known for its excellent claims management, which helps control claim costs while ensuring injured workers get the assistance they need.”

About Omaha National

Omaha National is a workers compensation insurance and payroll service provider that has grown to more than $45 million in premium in two years of marketing. The company employs the insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software. For more information, visit omahanational.com.

Attachment

Sara Wilson 402-699-1458 swilson@smithkroeger.com