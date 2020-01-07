GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an oral presentation at the 2020 NASH-TAG Conference being held on January 9-11, 2020 in Park City, Utah.



Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ALT-801, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Shows Superior Improvement in Key NASH Endpoints in a Biopsy-Confirmed DIO Mouse Model

Presenter: Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune. Inc.

Date/Time: January 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. MST

Location: Renoir Ballroom, The Chateaux Deer Valley

A poster with the same title will also be presented in the Renoir Ballroom, Chateau Deer Valley for the duration of the conference.

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About NASH-TAG 2020

The NASH-TAG Conference is designed to bring together clinicians and researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry for a focused interactive educational update highlighting the most relevant advances and challenges in the diagnosis and therapy of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. NASH-TAG 2020 will take place over two days, providing attendees an understanding of current and future directions in diagnostic procedures, prospects and challenges in drug discovery and development for both NASH and liver fibrosis. Internationally renowned faculty will assist in the development of the educational content and will serve as faculty at the conference. The conference is widely attended by industry and subject matter experts.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease and immune modulating therapies. Our diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™ and NasoShield™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.