RENO, Nev., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2020 drilling program at its South Grass Valley Project (the “Project”). As described in detail in the Company’s November 15, 2019, news release ( www.nevadaexploration.com/news/2019/nevada-exploration-advancing-four-carlin-type-gold-targets-at-south-grass-valley ) and accompanying video ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYMIH-mqIKo&feature=youtu.be ), NGE has designed a 9,500-metre reverse-circulation (“RC”) drilling program to achieve specific objectives at four targets at the Project (Water Canyon, Golden Gorge, Waterfall, and Freddie), with clear definitions for success at each. An RC drill rig has mobilized to the Project and has begun drilling at its first drill site, located close to Goodwin Butte, within the Freddie target area.

The Company expects to complete the drilling program by way of two cycles through the four target areas. For the first cycle, NGE expects to begin by drilling approximately 1,500 metres at each target to confirm the geologic model and exploration concept at each, and then continue with the second cycle through the targets, leveraging the benefits from the additional geologic data from the first cycle. Subject to availability and drilling progress, the Company expects to add a second RC drill rig to complete some of the first-cycle drilling. As drilling proceeds, NGE plans to keep its stakeholders apprised of its progress with regular news release updates.

Discussing the drilling program, Wade Hodges, CEO: “We are very pleased to keep the momentum building at the Project. Our team has done an exceptional job over the past few months to integrate the results from our 2019 core drilling to build the geologic model that has established South Grass Valley as Nevada’s largest new Carlin-type mineral system. Driven by our clear plan, with our recent financings we’re now moving quickly and efficiently to continue advancing the Project. Over the coming months, we expect to learn much more about this exciting camp-scale project.”

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of new district-scale Carlin-type gold projects in north-central Nevada. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved in several major discoveries in Nevada, including the discovery of Lone Tree and Rabbit Creek (part of the Twin Creeks Mine).

NGE’s team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program. With new proprietary technology, NGE has completed the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples to evaluate Nevada’s covered basins for new gold exploration targets.

By integrating hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration methods, NGE is leading the industry to open this important new search space to explore for large new Carlin-type gold deposits.

For more information, the Company’s latest videos are available at:

https://www.nevadaexploration.com/investors/media/

