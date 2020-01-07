East Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), one of the nation’s leading health information networks, has now completed its corporate affiliation of Great Lakes Health Connect (GLHC), the leading health information exchange in Michigan.

As a result of the affiliation, GLHC will continue its operations as a separate entity, while integrating into The MiHIN Group as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiHIN. The transaction became effective as of December 31, 2019.

MiHIN, based in East Lansing, is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration created to coordinate and build the bridges between healthcare providers throughout the state. From hospitals to pharmacies to health plans, MiHIN creates the technology and resources needed to allow for the safe and secure sharing of electronic health information statewide, helping to reduce costs and ultimately improve care for patients.

GLHC, based in Grand Rapids, is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare information by creating care-connected communities across Michigan and beyond. GLHC has had great success in seamlessly and securely combining information systems and tools with customer service and creativity to help solve complex problems for participating healthcare providers.

“This strategic integration will allow for expanded service offerings, including management of advanced directives and other critical patient care data,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “Our integration will enable a deeper impact in Michigan, and I am excited to start 2020 with a shared goal of continuously improving healthcare.”

“Over the last decade, GLHC and MIHIN have worked closely together to facilitate the seamless and secure sharing of electronic patient health data in Michigan. While our business models, solutions, and core relationships have differed somewhat, the complementary nature of those resources makes for a powerful combination,” said Doug Dietzman, Chief Executive Officer of GLHC.

“This affiliation will create a tremendous holistic synergy for our efforts that will significantly advance our collective work in Michigan and beyond. Most importantly, it strengthens the value that stakeholders derive in advancing their goals for optimizing healthcare quality and outcomes.”

In addition to integrating GLHC, MiHIN recently launched the Interoperability Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on innovative research designed to accelerate national interoperability and to attract and develop health information technology talent. The Interoperability Institute provides a collaborative learning space where organizations can work towards interoperability via product solutions like Interoperability Land™, which launched in AWS Marketplace in December.

The MiHIN Group also includes Velatura Public Benefit Corporation, which provides similar product solutions and consulting services outside of Michigan. Collectively the family of companies anticipates needing greater than 36 additional associates over the next year.

###

Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

About Great Lakes Health Connect

Great Lakes Health Connect (GLHC) is a leading Health Information Exchange (HIE) in Michigan. GLHC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offering the most comprehensive, flexible, and secure portfolio of HIE products and services in Michigan. GLHC strives to enhance the patient experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs across the communities they serve. For more information, visit https://gl-hc.org.

Attachment

Alyssa Jones Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services 269-832-8353 alyssa.jones@mihin.org Brian Mack Great Lakes Health Connect 616-588-4694 bmack@gl-hc.org