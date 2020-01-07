PHOENIX, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers will host its annual Agent Conference January 8-9 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, AZ. This year’s conference is expected to once again draw a record number of attendees.



The conference will gather GlobalTranz agents, industry experts, best-in-class carriers, solution providers and business partners to network and collaborate on best practices, new and innovative technologies, and the current and future state of the industry.

“The GlobalTranz agent community is the best in the industry, and our annual Agent Conference is a celebration of their excellence,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “I am thrilled to bring together so many talented and successful GlobalTranz agents to share their insights for driving growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Highlights of the 2020 conference include:

Keynote speaker, Kevin O’Leary: Successful entrepreneur, top business speaker, respected investor, author, venture capitalist, and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Mr. O’Leary will share insights for success in business and life gleaned from his diverse and highly accomplished career.

Keynote speaker, Mike Schlappi: Motivational speaker Mike Schlappi is a four-time Olympic medalist, a two-time world champion, and an inductee into the Wheelchair Basketball Hall of Fame. He has written about his incredible and inspiring experiences in three popular books about overcoming challenges: "Shot Happens", "Bulletproof Principles for Personal Success", and "Motivational Leaders."

Industry speaker, Donald Broughton: Mr. Broughton founded Broughton Capital in 2017, after a successful 20-year career as a leading Wall Street analyst. A frequent guest on CNBC, CNN, FOX, and NPR, Mr. Broughton has built a reputation as a hard-hitting forensic accountant with a unique ability to translate freight flows into economic insights and highly regarded forecasts.

Sales Expert, Jack Daly: One of the world's leading sales trainers and speakers, Mr. Daly will lead a half-day sales training workshop focused on acquiring new sales skills and techniques.

Solutions and Managed Transportation Services Case Studies: David Commiskey, VP of Customer Solutions for GlobalTranz will share case studies illustrating GlobalTranz's impactful and fast-growing Managed Transportation Services offering.

LTL Panel: What's New and Happening: Moderated by Ryan Poynter, VP of Carrier Relations at GlobalTranz and featuring Kevin Hollenbush, VP of National Sales at XPO Logistics; Joe Tirone, VP of Logistics at Forward Air; and Leah Despain, VP of 3PL Sales Central Freight Lines.

Russ Felker, CTO of GlobalTranz will share updates on GlobalTranz's Transportation Management System (TMS) and provide attendees with a sneak peek at GlobalTranz's technology and product vision for 2020 and beyond.

This year’s GlobalTranz Agent Conference is generously supported and sponsored by:

Title Sponsor: Truckstop

Executive Sponsors: SalesDrip and SMC3

Diamond Sponsors: DAT, Forward Air, MyFreight Staff, Quarles & Brady, and Roadrunner Freight

Platinum Sponsors: Averitt Express, Ironview Capital Management and North Florida Warehouse FTZ/JZ Expedited Logistics

Gold Sponsors: AAA Cooper, Dependable Supply Chain Services, Roar Logistics Inc., SAIA, Sheltered International and XPO Logistics

Silver Sponsors: Capgemini, Estes, Frontline Freight, McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., MJ Insurance, Pitt Ohio, RSM, Southeastern Freight Lines and Ward Trucking & Logistics Corp.

Benefactor Sponsors: A. Duie Pyle, ACI Motor Freight Inc., ArcBest, Central Freight Lines, Central Transport, Dayton Freight Lines, MAV Transport, Oracle, Pipeline Deals, Polaris Transportation, ThoughtSpot, UNIS Co. and YRC Worldwide

To learn more visit www.globaltranz.com.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.