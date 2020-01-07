LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announces it has been identified as a Leader by analyst firm Aragon Research in its new report: The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA), 20201.



WCA platforms are key to digital transformation, enabling enterprises to shorten the time to revenue, reducing manual work and errors. Aragon predicts that “65 percent of enterprises will have re-architected their document processes with a focus on automated document creation and routing by the end of 2020.”

The report evaluated 12 technology vendors, and Leaders were identified as vendors that help to drive the market and have a vision for the future, with comprehensive strategies, products and services that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against that strategic backdrop.

Aragon noted Smart Communications for its “journey-based document creation workflow” and “content automation” and also highlighted the combined solution made possible via the company’s acquisition of Intelledox in July 2019. In 2018, Aragon identified Intelledox for its innovation in the emerging WCA market: “We expect others to follow suit with the Workflow and Content Automation journey approach that Intelledox has pioneered,” said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research.

“By acquiring Intelledox last year we created a unique solution that empowers enterprises to deliver the smartest, most interactive communications possible throughout the entire customer lifecycle and to do so in a way that also helps them become more efficient internally,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “We believe this report is key validation of this strategy and how important an approach like ours is for companies that are transforming to embrace a digital-first, customer-driven future.”

The complete report can be downloaded here .

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact advisory, interactive research and consulting services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

