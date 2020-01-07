ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , a demonstrated leader in software installation, open source software scanning, and software monetization, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market” award in the 4th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program from IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.



The Flexera IoT Monetization platform brings together the data and processes needed to implement new software and data-driven IoT business models. Flexera enables recurring revenue streams from digital solutions and provides valuable usage insight. Intelligent Device and Enterprise IoT companies using Flexera’s Monetization platform can be flexible and agile as they manage applications, devices, features, and updates electronically, always delivering new value to their customers. Flexera’s Monetization Platform manages more than 10 million users, tens of millions of entitlements, and 100+ million software and device updates per year and is a recognized market leader in the space.

“Companies that want to grow their IoT and intelligent device business are under pressure to adopt new business models and monetize their digital solutions, from the edge to the cloud,” said Nicole Segerer, VP of Marketing and Enablement at Flexera. “Our solutions enable them to drive success with new IoT monetization models and align price with value and roadmap with needs. Customers can manage, update, and monetize a full range of devices, get usage insights, and differentiate through premium features. This 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award designation is a fantastic validation of the success achieved this year.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Flexera solutions empower their customers in a secure way, helping them realize the earning potential of IoT, supporting all levels of connectivity and business,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Including some of the biggest Industrial IoT players in the world, Flexera’s customers are realizing the potential and value of IoT, and we are thrilled to recognize the company as a ‘breakthrough’ leader in the IoT ecosystem. Congratulations to the entire Flexera team on their well-deserved designation as ‘IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market’ in our 2020 awards program.”

About Flexera Software

Flexera’s solutions help software and IoT companies build and deliver secure products while protecting intellectual property. Make a great first impression with your software – with the gold standard for Windows and multi-platform installations. Leverage the power of open source and future-proof your business by eliminating compliance and security risk. Implement flexible monetization models, become a digital leader and grow recurring revenue while keeping your customers front and center. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit www.flexerasoftware.com .