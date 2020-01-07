



January 7, 2019

Las Vegas, CES 2020 – Businesses and services across industries increasingly rely on more accurate positioning technologies, from ridesharing and assisted driving functions to location-based games and enterprise application development. HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, announced today the introduction of High Definition Global Navigation Satellite System (HD GNSS) positioning, a cloud-based solution that enables mass market devices to achieve sub-meter accuracy across the globe.

Devices and vehicles for the mass market are becoming equipped with dual frequency GNSS receivers which together with the HD GNSS service enables high precision positioning. This capability was cost and geographically prohibitive less than two years ago. Now, HERE HD GNSS accelerates chipset, hardware and software makers ability to offer a step change in what can be delivered to consumers in new product capabilities, features and user experiences.

“HERE currently powers hundreds of millions of devices globally with assisted GNSS, network and HD Wi-Fi positioning technologies, that improve outdoor, urban and indoor positioning accuracy and overall user experience. We are excited to add HD GNSS to our portfolio and provide our customers and partners with the improved positioning accuracy they need to build their next innovative solution on top of our platform,” said Jussi Koski, Vice President of Tech, Media, Telco and Retail Applications at HERE Technologies.

HERE HD GNSS data delivery is also optimized for mobile devices, requires no additional hardware and comes equipped with spoofing detection and phone sensor integration. HERE HD GNSS provides global coverage (including China and Japan), with single-frequency mobile device support in the future.

“It’s great to see global players such as HERE Technologies bringing this innovative offering to market and we’re thrilled to have collaborated with HERE in powering mass-market devices with this exciting new functionality that will unlock many new unprecedented use cases,” said Vijay Nagarajan, Vice President of Marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom.

HERE is also working across a partner ecosystem – including the reference station operators, chipset manufacturers, module makers, hardware vendors, mobile network operators and system integrators – to jointly improve the positioning accuracy to centimeter levels, and in more challenging environments such as urban canyons.

Automotive use cases

• Autonomous driving: For safety, it’s critical that automated vehicles are designed with high levels of redundancy in positioning systems. If an automated vehicle gets caught in bad weather conditions which are degrading optical sensor operations, <0.2m positioning accuracy available via HD GNSS increases safety and operation time in autonomous mode.



• Assisted driving: In case of an obstacle on the road, HD GNSS combined with HERE HD maps provide obstacle indication and avoidance functionality.

Mobile device use cases

• Road lane guidance and improved ETAs on mobile devices: If a driver is unfamiliar with the roadway, HERE HD GNSS, combined with precision HERE map data, shows the driver the correct lane and path to navigate to the destination fast and safely.

• Improved gaming and augmented reality experience: Location-based games are growing and widely popular, however they currently rely on less accurate positioning technologies that inhibit next generation use cases. HERE HD GNSS bring exciting opportunities to design the next version of games with sub-meter positional accuracy.

