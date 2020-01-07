LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- epay, a division of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced the launch of a monthly recurring billing service for purchasing AppleCare products in a major US retailer.



This new epay service enables consumers to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for Apple iPhone, iPad and Watch devices at affordable monthly prices, conveniently billed on a recurring basis.

By making this monthly payment service available to Apple and epay authorized retailers, more Apple customers will have the option of purchasing AppleCare+ coverage at low monthly prices.

Through its worldwide processing platform and accessibility via its Digital Integrated Payments Cloud, epay provides authorized retailers with a convenient method for implementing and offering the new service to its consumers.

About epay

epay is a world-leading full-service provider for payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed 1.15 billion transactions in 2018. The company has built up an extensive network of retailers with 700,000 point-of-sale terminals in 51 countries, to connect renowned brands with consumers all around the world. The company offers a portfolio of gift cards (prepaid, closed loop and digital media), business incentives and payment solutions (card acceptance, terminals, e-commerce, mobile and Internet of Payment) for omnichannel commerce, and offers its services thanks to its proprietary cash register integration software.

epay is a division of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a Kansas-based company which earned $2.5 billion in revenue in 2018, employing a staff of 7,100 employees and serving customers in 170 countries.

