DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders announced today a new version of its cloud-based Path loan origination system (LOS), designed for lenders that are looking for quick implementation, as well as efficiency and productivity.



Path Express delivers superior functionality for retail, delegated, non-delegated and correspondent lending. It is pre-configured with standard settings based on industry best practices for a quick and simple implementation process. Lenders using this version of Path, on average, can be up and running within 4-6 weeks. Other features include a real-time view of their dynamic pipeline for more effective activity and time management. Each customer is equipped with an individual cloud database ensuring that data is not comingled with other customers, providing heightened data security. In addition, Path Express includes the Path Agile Compliance™ feature that provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails, fee history tracking, rules engine capabilities and a fully configurable compliance workflow that drives compliance throughout the lender’s operations.

Calyx will also continue to offer its Path Enterprise version that is completely configurable to the lender’s specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls This data-driven platform is device independent and can be conveniently accessed from any web-connected device. Path Enterprise is designed to streamline loan production for multi-channel, multi-branch lenders. Implementation times for Path Enterprise are significantly shorter than competitive enterprise offerings.

“Path is designed to truly simplify the loan process and provide the flexibility, visibility and controls needed for lenders to monitor and run their business the way they want to,” said Patrice Power, Director of Marketing at Calyx. “With guaranteed 99.95% consistent uptimes, the fastest implementation times in the industry, and now a pre-configured Express version, Path is dedicated to ensuring our customer’s long-term success.”

For more information on Path, visit https://www.calyxsoftware.com/products/path

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .