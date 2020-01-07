GATINEAU, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its acquisition of the assets of LiveQoS®, a provider of network technologies designed to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) for demanding, real-time, and business critical applications over the Internet. The acquisition closed on December 11, 2019.

The acquisition of LiveQoS will further strengthen Adaptiv Networks’ technological leadership as it relates to service-specific QoS/QoE improvement and edgeless SD-WAN. The addition of a highly skilled and experienced team will enable Adaptiv Networks to improve its offering, accelerate its plans to better serve its valued customers, and pursue its plans for growth. In addition, the combined patent portfolio will form one of the most comprehensive in the SD-WAN space.

“LiveQoS engineers are world class and we are delighted to have them join the Adaptiv Networks team,” said Bernard Breton, Adaptiv Networks CEO. “By strengthening our R&D capabilities and technological leadership, we will be able to jumpstart our aggressive growth plan to meet the accelerating opportunities in the global SD-WAN market.”

Demanding Internet applications require high-quality, low-variability latency and bandwidth to deliver acceptable performance and user experience. With its many application acceleration technologies (VoIP, UC, POS, VDI, File Transfer, etc.), the LiveQoS portfolio offers innovative solutions enabling SaaS providers, computer and networking OEMs, and Enterprise-class organizations to accelerate their Internet performance and to do so consistently.

“Combining LiveQoS Internet acceleration technologies with Adaptiv Networks cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions will create more value for the Adaptiv Networks customers,” said Salim Nensi, CEO of LiveQoS. “The LiveQoS team is excited to join a company which has clearly stated its goal of leading the SD-WAN revolution and we are looking forward to contributing to this success.”

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost, higher-performance, and more reliable cloud networks for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 250 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 25 Partners across North America.

Donna Bastien Adaptiv Networks +1 303 880-4904 donna@marketvueconsulting.com