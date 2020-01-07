LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today that it has recently entered into a business alliance with Less Leg More Heart (LLMH). This relationship will help support LLMH’s mission to spread hope, decrease suffering and to enhance physical / mental viability by providing customized services / supplies to patients and their families during life changing medical circumstances.



Less Leg More Heart was founded by Tina Hurley through her own medical journey as an amputee and her clinical experiences as a medical professional. She recognized the need for further support in the newly disabled population and their loved ones, providing services:

Community Disability Education

Medical Advocacy

Peer Mentorship

House Cleaning, Prepared Meals, Pet and Child Care, Lawn Services

Holistic Approaches to Care, Gym Memberships, Psychological Care and Co-Pay Counsel

Support Less Leg More Heart by simply purchasing Vitalibis products at: https://www.vitalibis.com/llmh . Customers can also use the Coupon Code: llmh10 during checkout to receive a $10 savings on all $50+ orders, which includes free shipping.

As Customers shop and purchase Vitalibis products using this unique URL , assigned solely and exclusively for LLMH, Vitalibis will allocate 20% of the purchase price from each product sale to LLMH’s general fund.

Tina Hurley, Founder and Executive Director of Less Leg More Heart stated: "Less Leg More Heart believes strongly in the value of holistic products in preserving, restoring and maintaining optimal health – particularly CBD. Our organization has a commitment to exclusively align with companies who have sincere humanitarian hearts, share our core values, and are dedicated to excellence. It was immediately apparent to us that Vitalibis would be a wonderful partner in our community and we are excited to work together to better the lives of people afflicted with disability."

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: "We founded Vitalibis on the principle of 'be well and do good' because we endeavor to be way more than just a CBD brand. We want to offer exceptional, safe wellness products while helping people and the planet. When we met Tina, we were immediately impressed with her and her organization. Less Leg More Heart is filling a big gap today for individuals and families learning to navigate a new path in life which is altered by a disability. We are happy to support Tina and her vision in any way we can."

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program – empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

