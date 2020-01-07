SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, today announced that Narbeh Derhacobian, chief executive officer, and Ron Shelton, chief financial officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management is scheduled to present at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and will be available to meet with investors on January 14 and 15, 2020.



Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the company’s presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: ir.adestotech.com .

About Adesto Technologies Corp.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com . Follow Adesto on Twitter .

Adesto and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Adesto Technologies Media Contact:

Jen Bernier-Santarini

650-336-4222

jen.bernier@adestotech.com