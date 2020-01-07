Visit Black Box at NRF 2020, Booth 859

Managed, Digital-Ready, Self-Contained Network-in-a-Box Solution Enables Technology Deployment at Scale With Speed and Consistency

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, a global information technology solutions provider, today announced the release of its SimplEdge™ managed branch network-in-a-box offering, set to make its debut at NRF 2020. Uniting state-of-the-art technology with extensive managed services, SimplEdge makes it feasible for organizations with hundreds or even thousands of sites to undertake the enterprise-wide digital transformation essential to providing compelling customer-focused experiences.

“Enabling smart IT deployment and management at the edge, SimplEdge empowers retail organizations to roll out, maintain, and scale technology with speed and consistency across all of their remote locations,” said Kevin Swank, product management and marketing director for Black Box. “Through partnerships with leading technology suppliers and our own global team of certified technicians, we ensure that SimplEdge users benefit from network standardization without the burden of multisite system design, deployment, and management.”

As a managed, digital-ready, self-contained network-in-a-box solution, SimplEdge brings the healthcare, retail, financial services, and hospitality sectors the IT resources needed to implement high-performing networks while reducing overall operations costs. Working with stakeholders within the organization, Black Box engineers ensure that critical business needs and IT values are reflected in the SimplEdge design.

Powered by Cisco Meraki and deployed and managed as a service by Black Box engineers and technicians, the turnkey solution contains everything required to build a modern branch network: structured cabling, switching, SD-WAN with carrier connectivity, security, and Wi-Fi and analytics. The solution is supported by 24/7 monitoring, SLA-driven Day 2 services, and a cloud-based help desk. New features are delivered seamlessly from the cloud to guarantee future-ready performance.

SimplEdge will be showcased on the Black Box booth (#859) at NRF 2020. Organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF), this largest annual retail event will take place Jan. 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Black Box

Black Box is the trusted digital partner in retail transformation. By establishing Digital Retail Networks and enabling new in-store experiences, every day we help leading national and international retailers transform their stores into Intelligent Retail Spaces. The company also designs and manufactures award-winning Pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability, and fail-safe security. Black Box delivers these end-to-end solutions through its global presence and approximately 2,500 team members. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers. Black Box is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks.

