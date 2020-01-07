NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading provider of legal operations services, today announced the acquisition of Inventus, a leading international eDiscovery services provider with locations across Europe, Asia, and North America. Following the acquisition, the two companies will combine to create the world’s preferred partner for technology-enabled services for the legal operations market, enabling access to services, expertise, and technology in more locations than ever before. The companies will combine business operations in early 2020.



“This combination creates tremendous value for our customers through the broader set of services that we can offer together and the upgraded capabilities coming from the combined team. This transaction increases our global footprint and expands our capabilities in eDiscovery, as well as in non-litigation domains at the intersection of people, process, and technology. Inventus is well-established in Asia, the UK, and continental Europe as well as in complementary North American markets,” said Barry Dark, CEO of Legility. “Although Legility is the acquiring company, we see the end result as a merger between two market leaders. We look forward to leveraging our combined platform to drive future innovation and revolutionize the legal operations industry.”

“We admire what Legility has achieved in addressing the requirements of legal operations within corporate clients, and look forward to the combined company’s breadth and depth of service and coverage driving continued growth,” said Paul Mankoo, CEO of Inventus. “The combination represents an enormous opportunity to enhance and expand the types of services we deliver to our clients. Paramount in building this scale of company is remaining relentlessly client-focused while pushing the boundaries of legal operations innovation to deliver outstanding technology, capabilities, and service.”

The combined company will go forward under the Legility brand, and Barry Dark will serve as the combined company’s CEO. Paul Mankoo will continue to be a key member of the executive team with responsibilities across the business. The headquarters for the combined company will be in Nashville, Tennessee, with a significant office presence in Inventus’ former dual headquarters, London and Chicago.

Combined, the companies have more than 500 employees across 20 international offices, 8 international data centers, and a talent pool of more than 1,000 flexible legal talent staff, to support organizations all over the world.

ABOUT LEGILITY

Legility, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal services, provides consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent to corporations and law firms. The company has more than 1,000 lawyers, engineers, consultants, technology and data specialists, and operational experts serving more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and one-quarter of the Am Law 200. Founded in 2000 as Counsel On Call, Legility helps its clients improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes, and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is increasingly looking to engage. www.legility.com

ABOUT INVENTUS

Inventus is a leading global legal services provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with discovery and compliance processes. Corporate legal departments, law firms, government agencies, and compliance professionals have been relying on Inventus for cost-effective and defensible legal and business process solutions since 1991. We combine legal project management and best-of-breed technologies to deliver forensics and investigations, electronic discovery, ESI processing, advanced analytics, eDiscovery managed services, document review, and compliance and anticipatory services for organizations all over the world. Our tools and expertise make our clients more efficient, and in turn, better positioned to manage eDiscovery challenges. With Inventus, you get the strength and stability you expect from an international organization, with the personal attention of local, hands-on support. www.inventus.com

Media Contact: Sarah Brown +1 312-819-2533