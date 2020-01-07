WASHINGTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust™ announced the launch of a comprehensive brand refresh to more authentically reflect the organization’s current status. The initiative includes a new logo, overall brand visualization, and website. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved transitions of care, care efficiency and coordination, patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare cost.



"We’re excited to unveil DirectTrust’s new logo and brand visualization. These new elements are the result of a year of input and collaboration to update our brand to more accurately and effectively represent the organization we’ve become over these last eight years,” stated Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser, DirectTrust Director of Marketing and Membership. “We eagerly anticipate the culmination of these efforts in the unveiling of a new website in late February.”

“Perspectives solicited from DirectTrust management, membership, and other stakeholders from within and beyond the DirectTrust community solidified the need for a brand refresh to align our visual and written presentation with the organization’s reputation,” said Tina Feldmann, Kno2 Director of Marketing Planning and Operations, serving as the DirectTrust Marketing and Membership Workgroup Co-Chair. “New elements were selected that align DirectTrust’s brand to their credibility as a pioneer, trusted governance organization, and overall expertise in the industry. Over time, this visualization will be used throughout the organization and continue to proliferate the healthcare industry as more and more of our members refresh their content and collateral.”

For more information about the DirectTrust brand refresh, visit bit.ly/DirectTrustNewLook .

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org .