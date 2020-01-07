Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 04/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, January 7, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Kim Stratton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) DKK 76.40 10 DKK 76.40 100 DKK 76.40 1,318 DKK 76.60 575 DKK 76.80 490 DKK 76.80 1,500 DKK 76.80 564 DKK 76.80 50 DKK 77.00 143 DKK 77.00 1,000 DKK 76.80 91 DKK 77.00 1,000 DKK 77.00 1,000 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 186 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 186 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 407 DKK 77.00 593 DKK 77.00 1,000 DKK 77.00 253 DKK 77.00 873 DKK 77.00 627 DKK 77.00 23 DKK 77.00 362 DKK 77.00 170 DKK 77.00 180 DKK 77.00 150 DKK 77.00 13 DKK 77.00 1,987 DKK 77.00 405 DKK 77.00 529 DKK 77.00 406 DKK 77.00 85 DKK 77.00 575 DKK 77.00 21

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 31,500

Price: DKK 76.948387 (volume weighted average)

e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-03 between 12:15 and 12:29 UTC

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S - XCSE





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com .

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment