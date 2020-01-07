Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Chemical Market (By Products - Concrete Admixture, Surface Treatment, Repair & Rehabilitation and Protective Coating; By Region North America - The US, Europe & Asia Pacific - China) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global construction chemical market is estimated to be valued at US$ 70 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025.



Growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the construction industry, high demand from emerging nations, increasing urbanization, focus on energy conservation and ameliorating economic conditions.

Construction chemicals are beginning to become an indispensable part of various construction activities. It modifies the construction materials which results in enhanced quality and durability of structures. In addition to this, it makes the construction activity more cost-effective and Eco-friendly.

Global construction chemical industry is witnessing a rapid increase in demand for concrete admixtures. It leads to the reduction of concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. In an effort to monetize the demand, manufacturers have already begun the launch of various concrete admixture products.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global construction chemical market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.



