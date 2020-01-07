ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) for February 19, 2020. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of December 31, 2019.



About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

