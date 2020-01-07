Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Jan.7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EET
Changes in the holding of company’s own shares
Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 7, 2020 transferred without consideration a total of 19 685 Company's own shares to Company's management team member based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.
Following the transfer, Company holds total of 1 699 432 of its own shares.
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 4858985
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Espoo, FINLAND
Rovio Entertainment Corporation LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: