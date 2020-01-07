Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Jan.7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EET

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 7, 2020 transferred without consideration a total of 19 685 Company's own shares to Company's management team member based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 1 699 432 of its own shares.

