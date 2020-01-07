Pune, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Home Market size is projected to reach USD 622.59 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Home Monitoring/Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, and Others (Thermostat, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market was valued at USD 79.90 billion in 2018. It is likely to gain momentum from the rising mergers and acquisitions between prominent companies for developing novel solutions for residences.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices for Energy Management to Boost Growth

Numerous countries, such as South Korea, China, Canada, India, Brazil, and Germany, are utilizing green building policies. This initiative would aid in creating immense opportunities for the market during the forecast period. It is also expected to promote the adoption of energy management smart devices, namely, smart plugs, smart meters, and thermostats. The governments of various countries across the world are putting forward many projects and taking initiatives to develop green buildings for sustainable living. Besides, technological advancements in data communication and the rising number of smart city projects are likely to drive Smart Home Market growth in the coming years.

Rising Demand for Automation Solutions to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst them, North America is anticipated to hold the largest Smart Home Market share throughout the forthcoming years. It is attributable to the presence of renowned companies, such as Control4 Corporation, Amx, Crestron, and Honeywell. Apart from that, the rising adoption of vital communication technologies consisting of Zigbee, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and the newest 5g network are set to fuel the market growth in this region.

The market size of Asia Pacific, on the other hand, was USD 13.28 billion in 2018. The region is estimated to grow by exhibiting the highest CAGR in the near future. It is projected to occur because of the upsurging demand for automation solutions from the residential sector. Industry giants present in this region are focusing on strategic partnerships with other organizations to develop and unveil state-of-the-art solutions. In emerging economies, such as India and China, the market would grow significantly owing to the rising investments by the governments in the smart city projects.



Europe is set to experience considerable growth stoked by the increasing investment by the leading companies in developed countries, such as France, the U.K., and Germany. Moreover, the rising expansion of small startups will also surge growth. Increasing demand for smart monitoring and security solutions will also augment the Smart Home Market revenue in this region.

Quantify Technology Joins Hands with Harvey Norman and 3PG

December 2019: Quantify Technology, a pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings (TIB) and the Internet of Things (IoT), based in Western Australia, announced that it has signed an agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division, and 3 Property Group (3PG). The agreement will ensure that all the future 3PG projects must possess Quantify's smart home solutions for the next three years. These innovative solutions will be available in the market under the name of ‘3Q Home Automation.’ The agreement is worth $170,000 and is vital for Quantify as it would help the company in entering the flourishing market in the ACT. The solutions will be provided in total of 53 townhouses across Sage and Soho and Balcombe Terraces projects.

List of renowned companies operating in the Smart Home Market are:

ABB Ltd.

Assa Abloy

Centrica Connected Home Limited

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Samsung Group

Schneider Electric SE

Sony Corporation

Other key market players



