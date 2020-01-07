MIAMI, FL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is very excited to announce the promotion and appointment of Birute Norkute as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Progressive Care.



“Birute has been instrumental in every achievement PharmCo has had since its inception,” commented S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “Her accomplishments to date have been stellar, and we see her unique and expansive skill set as invaluable in this new role given both our current needs and opportunities and the vision we have for the Company going forward. We are proud to promote diversity, and we welcome Ms. Norkute to the C-Suite quite simply because she is the single best person for the job.”

Birute Norkute has been a key part of the PharmCo team since 2008 and has been leading PharmCo operations since 2013. She stands out as the driving force behind a number of critical accomplishments. As the chief architect of the operational model for ensuring medication adherence, she successfully produced the Company’s consistent 5-star performance ratings in pharmacy dispensing and medication therapy management.

She has controlled budgetary compliance for PharmCo locations leading to efficiencies often superior to automated systems. She manages all IT infrastructure at the Company to ensure current protocols are in place for HIPAA compliance and technological efficiency. She has lead sales teams in the field and currently leads all operational staff at all pharmacy locations.

In addition, Norkute has been the point person for all credentialing and contracting for all pharmacies and currently manages compliance and audit submissions.

Mars continued, “Birute’s leadership in pharmacy credentialing, contracting, and compliance has resulted in all of our state licenses, our good standing with all PBMs and payors, our stellar audit performance (audit recoupments currently amount to less than 0.001% of revenues), and our top-tier national performance ratings, which have yielded maximum bonus payments on multiple occasions. In short, Birute is a rock star coming into this role.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website .

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

Five Star RX

https://www.fivestarrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fivestarrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com





Public Relations Contact:

Caitlin Franscell, CMW Media

caitlin@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com





Web and Application Development Contact:

Marcello Jaspan, Mass Ventures Corp

Marcello@massventurescorp.com

www.massventurescorp.com