MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced the release of a new Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study1 that quantifies the cost savings and business benefits of SPS Commerce Fulfillment, a full-service EDI solution. In the study, Forrester found that Peter Grimm, a leading hat manufacturer, achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 372 percent and business benefits of more than $1 million (present value of cost and benefit estimates given at an interest rate) after using Fulfillment for more than a decade.
“SPS sought to quantify the value of our full-service solution by commissioning Forrester Consulting to perform a third-party ROI analysis with one of our customers,” said Mark O’Leary, chief marketing officer, SPS Commerce. “The results, including a 372 percent ROI from cost reductions, data quality improvements, shortened business cycles and automation, show the power that full-service solutions deliver to high-growth companies. Our solutions provide measurable value, as well as enable companies to offload many supply chain functions and focus more time on their core business.”
The commissioned November 2019 study was conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SPS Commerce and is titled “The Total Economic Impact™ Of SPS Commerce Fulfillment, A Full-Service EDI Solution.”
In the study, Forrester details several cost savings and business benefits related directly to Peter Grimm’s use of SPS Commerce Fulfillment, including:
Forrester’s interviews and subsequent financial analysis found that Peter Grimm has experienced benefits of $1,000,000 million over three years, with a payback period of less than three months and an ROI of 372 percent.
Peter Grimm is part of the SPS network of more than 80,000 companies, who can easily connect to one another through EDI, APIs, or other data formats. These connections provide business efficiencies as well as opportunities for growth. “SPS has actually put us in contact with other selling opportunities, giving us leads that have turned into profitable relationships. SPS has helped us grow sales and minimize chargebacks,” add Shute.
The study is available for download at SPS Commerce.
