New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DealFlow Events announces that John Tuttle, Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer at The New York Stock Exchange, joins the roster of speakers for the annual SPAC Conference 2020, to be held Feb. 6, in New York City.



In December 2019 The New York Stock Exchange sought a rule change that would permit companies conducting a “direct listing” to raise new capital, as is done through an initial public offering. The Securities & Exchange Commission rejected the initial proposal, which has subsequently been amended and resubmitted by the NYSE.

Mr. Tuttle will be interviewed by Reuters journalist Joshua Franklin, in a fireside chat entitled, “Direct Listings: Gaining in Legitimacy or Just a Fashionable Trend?”

The SPAC Conference offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs and direct listings have gained favor with both companies and investors. DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.

Other featured speakers include:

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

Mitchell Nussbaum, Vice Chairman; Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate, Loeb & Loeb

Jay Shepulski, Partner, Withum

Steven Nelson, President, Continental Stock Transfer Trust & Co.

Mike McCrory, Chairman, i-Bankers Securities

Alex Zuluaga, Partner, Ernst & Young

Priya Cherian Huskins, Senior Vice President & Partner, Woodruff Sawyer

The SPAC Conference 2020 will be held at the Crowne Plaza Times Square, New York City. Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Loeb & Loeb, Withum, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, Ernst & Young, i-Bankers Securities, Morrow Sodali, Woodruff Sawyer, Gig Capital, SPAC Research, RRBB, Gateway Investor Relations, Riveron, Chord Advisors, Winston & Strawn, Equiniti, UBS, Ogier, Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li, and DFIN.

