NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Grancio to its advisory board. Ms. Grancio will provide guidance to Say as it further expands its Shareholder Communication Platform to provide improved shareholder voting and engagement tools for broker-dealers, issuers, institutional investors, and retail shareholders.



Ms. Grancio brings over twenty years’ experience in the financial services industry to her role at Say, having worked as a founder and executive in BlackRock’s iShares business for eighteen years. At BlackRock, Ms. Grancio led U.S. and European distribution efforts for iShares and acted as Global Head of Marketing and Partnerships for BlackRock’s index business. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Grancio’s expertise will be particularly applicable to Say’s efforts with respect to ETFs and mutual funds. Say’s platform for public funds lowers regulatory communication costs, creates new investor engagement experiences, and is currently being piloted with some of the world’s largest ETF issuers and retail broker-dealers.

“I am pleased to advise Say as it enters its next phase of growth,” said Grancio. “I have spent my career analyzing client and investor demand at the intersection of finance and technology and I look forward to helping Say create new, high-impact ways for investors, intermediaries, and other stakeholders to communicate, especially in the fund space where there is so much opportunity.”

“We’re very proud to add an expert like Jennifer to our advisory board as we scale across shareholder communications, brokerage operations, and investor relations,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “We’re grateful to have her valuable perspective and look forward to working with her.”

About Say:

Say provides brokers, companies, and funds cost-efficient tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Say’s innovative Shareholder Communication Platform disrupts the world of investor communications by making it more transparent and secure, from powering full-service proxy processing solutions, to connecting investors with the companies and funds they own for new leverageable forms of engagement.