LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comedy Dynamics announced today that their fully-curated linear version of the ad-supported video-on-demand service is now available on Samsung TV Plus. The linear channel offers a fully programmed television experience, presenting 24/7 stand-up comedy specials carefully curated by Comedy Dynamics’ expert staff.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV, no strings attached with instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, millions of users use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top apps on the Samsung Smart TV platform. Users can instantly watch TV for free with just an internet connection — no download, additional devices, or credit card needed. Viewers can enjoy Comedy Dynamic’s rich and extensive library of comedy programming for free at no additional cost.

Founded in 2008, Comedy Dynamics has emerged as the largest independent producer of stand-up comedy content in the United States, and home to the number one independent comedy video and audio catalog in the industry. With this new linear network, Samsung TV Plus users can enjoy Comedy Dynamic’s plethora of award-winning specials, both classic and modern, starring some of stand-up’s most iconic performers.

Key programming highlights include non-explicit versions of all-star comedy specials such as Jim Gaffigan, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Dunham, Maria Bamford, Bob Saget, Tim Allen, Nick DiPaolo, Eddie Griffin, Bill Hicks, and more.

“We’re ecstatic to be partnering with Samsung to take another step towards our commitment to providing top-tier comedy content for the masses, no matter where you prefer to view,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder of Comedy Dynamics.

“Comedy Dynamics gives viewers the best seat in the house every night, delivering an unprecedented library of classic and modern specials from comedy’s biggest names and brightest stars," said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Cinedigm Digital Networks. Cinedigm is the distributor of the channel.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. The company is behind the reboot of Mad About You featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, and has produced Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW’s Discontinued, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu There’s… Johnny!, History’s Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2’s Wild ’N On Tour, Hulu’s Coming To The Stage, and unannounced projects for Disney+, BET+ and more. Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters and released the acclaimed independent film Slut in a Good Way in Spring of 2019. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and most major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, David Cross, and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with three wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .