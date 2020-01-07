Operating in interference-free bands, offering extended ranges at ultra-low power, ULE brings robust connectivity, easy install, and long battery life to company’s new DIY smart home security products



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless chipsets, announced that ADT (NYSE: ADT), the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers in the U.S., has selected DSP Group’s ULE technology and its SmartVoice solutions to wirelessly connect its smart IoT devices to its Blue by ADT security systems. By using the ULE technology, along with DSP Group’s SmartVoice solutions for far-field voice control, ADT will provide its Blue by ADT customers reliability, range, battery longevity, and ease of install and use for current and future security systems and services.

“ADT, more than almost any other company, understands the criticality of reliable and robust wireless communications in life-threatening situations, making this announcement a huge vote of confidence in ULE’s unique capabilities and our technology,” said Ofer Elyakim CEO of DSP Group. “We could not be more excited for ADT and its Blue by ADT customers as the company continues to expand its security technology and services—with ULE as an integral part of those offerings.”

Together with SmartVoice, ULE, and its native support of two-way voice, can also enable remote detection of voice wake-up word and local detection of voice commands for potential addition of voice-enabled services.



“We’re excited to partner with DSP Group whose long range, low power consumption ULE technology will enable our new Blue by ADT Indoor Camera and soon-to-be-launched Blue by ADT Smart Security systems to seamlessly pair with available sensors and entry keypad/base,” said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT. “The security paradigm is changing rapidly and the robust, continuous, reliable connectivity that DSP Group’s ULE technology brings to the table is a critical enabling factor for current and future solutions.”

ADT’s new DIY products will be exhibited at CES 2020, Las Vegas

ADT booth: Central Hall 12007

DSP Group’s private meeting room: SpringHill Suites, Dunes. Access to the meeting room by invitation only. Contact info@dspg.com for more details

ULE Alliance Booth: Sands.

ULE

Designed for the Internet of Things (IoT), ULE is derived from DECT and so operates in that interface’s 1.7- to 1.9-GHz band with a typical output power and receiver sensitivity of 20 dBm (US), and -93 dBm, respectively. As such, it provides ultra-low-power wireless connectivity over a much wider range. With a power consumption of just 2.5 µA in hibernation mode, depending upon the chip or module used, it can also greatly extend battery life.

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers, TVs, set-top boxes, home gateways, and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5 processor and HDClear™—its proprietary far-field three-microphone algorithm—SmartVoice delivers beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.