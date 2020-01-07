VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doteasy , a Canadian web hosting company, recently revamped their web design solutions to introduce an unprecedented model, offering even more control and affordability to clients. The biggest highlight: after the design is completed by Doteasy’s in-house designers, web design clients are given access to their finished website on a drag and drop site builder platform.

“The feedback we’ve received about our web design packages has been outstanding. While most web design companies force site owners to be at the mercy of their site designers, we empower our clients with the option to easily make their own future updates at no added cost,” says Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy. “Our web design has been extremely popular for business owners looking to get the best of both worlds. They can let our professional designers take care of their design, while maintaining control of their website. We’re also enthused that our design and SEO consultations have helped our clients see more conversions.”

Doteasy’s web design packages feature an easy way for clients to make their own changes, should the need arise. After the design is completed, site owners can easily manage their design on a drag and drop site builder, with no coding or technical skills required. Clients also have the option to reach out to Doteasy’s in-house support team and choose to have all their site updates managed for them, at a reasonable hourly rate.

Starting at $695, Doteasy’s streamlined web design packages offer cutting edge trends, flexibility, and incredible value. For more information on Doteasy Web Design, visit: https://www.doteasy.com/web-design/

About Doteasy

Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 20 years in the industry, Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions, with a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.

