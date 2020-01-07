UAB koncernas “SBA” on 6 January 2020 acquired 950 300 units of AB “UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS” shares from A. Šabūnas. During the transaction, EUR 0.92 were paid for share with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.

After the transaction, UAB koncernas “SBA” holds the main qualifying holding – 92,31%, other shareholders – 7,69% of AB “UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS” shares.

For more information please contact Finance Director Andrej Grobov

Phone No. +370 389 63080

Attachment