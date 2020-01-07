SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , leader in AI-powered search, acquires Cirrus10 , ecommerce solutions expert with more than 100 ecommerce customers. Lucidworks and Cirrus10 have worked together as partners for the past two years and now combine their domain expertise to provide more targeted solutions for different domains in the fast-moving ecommerce market.



Ecommerce companies face stiff competition to win sales and customer loyalty across all channels. Lucidworks’ AI-powered search produces relevant results, recommends products that meet customer goals, and predicts shopper intent to create a more engaging experience. Leading companies realize that powerful search is an effective way to boost their bottom line. In response, Lucidworks digital commerce base has been growing rapidly, particularly among the Fortune 1000.

“As the experts in using search and AI to personalize user experiences, we want to be able to translate brand experiences to digital experience, which requires more subvertical knowledge. We realized that we could be doing even more for our customers,” says Will Hayes, Lucidworks CEO.

“The objectives of each customer whether apparel, home goods, travel, or hospitality, are unique, and we want to become a partner in understanding the strategic imperatives of those goals,” Hayes adds. “Cirrus10 has been integral in moving beyond Lucidworks Fusion AI-powered search capabilities to understand and impact what brands are doing in the verticals they serve. By acquiring Cirrus10, we can go beyond technology to understand the distinct demands of these organizations and move objectives forward more effectively.”

Cirrus10 was founded in 2010 by a team who shares decades of domain expertise working with search platforms including Solr, Fusion, and Endeca. The acquisition enhances Cirrus10’s impact on Fusion customers, and their expertise will drive Lucidworks’ roadmap, execution, and reach in the digital commerce field. They will help inform new product features to serve digital commerce customers while continuing to service their more than 100 existing implementations.

“We felt an instant kinship with Lucidworks when we began our partnership in 2018,” says Peter Curran, Cirrus10 co-founder. “Fusion is the world’s only platform for extensible AI-driven search. Fusion elevated our service offerings by giving us a framework for exploring machine learning with our customers, and using it, we can build personalized and scalable relevancy models without a black box or army of data scientists. By combining Lucidworks search and AI expertise with our deep experience in the ecommerce space we can cement our role as digital commerce solution leaders.”

The acquisition follows a record year for Lucidworks. The company received significant funding in August 2019 to support company growth, product development, and territory expansion. The acquisition enables both companies to provide even more value to customers and empower them to create an online customer experience that drives their bottom line.

About Lucidworks

Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for commerce brands including companies like ACE Hardware, Lenovo, and AT&T. Lucidworks Fusion combines customer domain knowledge with machine learning and AI-powered search capabilities to offer real-time hyper-personal digital shopping experiences, simplify shopper engagement and purchase paths, and increase retention and improve customer loyalty.

About Cirrus10

With over 100 clients and implementation stories, Cirrus10 has built trusted and impactful relationships across the world of eCommerce. Cirrus10 has a highly detailed map to that world and is skilled at helping companies achieve business goals by applying the best technology solutions.