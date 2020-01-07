Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 January 2020
Announcement no. 03/2020
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, RTX A/S discloses that Lannebo Fonder has notified RTX A/S that Lannebo Fonder, after a reduction of 189,863 shares, holds 273,991 shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 3.06% of the share capital and voting rights.
Questions and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00.
