TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received the third commercial order for approximately CAD$200,000 for its new CANNAWAYS system from an Israeli Licensed Producer currently building a 30,000 Square meters (approximately 310,000 Sqft) Medical Cannabis Cultivation facility in a Kibbutz in the north of Israel. The CANNAWAYS system is an Internet of Things ("IOT") controlled irrigation and fertilization system for Cannabis cultivators and growers. Water Ways believes the system is one of the first in the world that was designed for the specific needs of Cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide.

Ohad Haber, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented, "This is the third order in Israel for CANNAWAYS, which is proof of our technology's advantage to cannabis growers. The system's first client Cronos Israel finished its implementation last month. We will now focus on marketing and selling the system internationally."

CANNAWAYS' purpose is to increase the yield and consistency for cannabis growers and cultivators while maintaining high quality, as well as reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways is the parent company of Irri-Al-Tal Ltd. ("IAT"), an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. IAT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, IAT's main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. IAT was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ohad Haber with a view of capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America. IAT’s past projects include vineyards, water reservoirs, fish farms, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

