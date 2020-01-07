ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today the retirement of decorated broadcast veteran and Senior Vice President-Local Media Brad Streit on February 12, 2020. Upon his retirement, WVUE New Orleans, Louisiana, General Manager Tim Ingram will be promoted to Senior Vice President-Local Media and assume Brad’s role in overseeing numerous television markets for Gray.

Gray proudly recognizes the distinguished career of Brad Streit. Brad’s passion for broadcasting began more than four decades ago. While Brad was a junior at Stephen F. Austin State University, the Texas native worked as a camera operator at KTRE in Lufkin, Texas. His career took him to stations in Ohio, Mississippi, and Texas. He served as a general manager for Liberty until eleven years ago, when he began to oversee a region of stations for Raycom following its acquisition of Liberty. For the past year, Brad has overseen an even larger region of stations for Gray following its acquisition of Raycom.

Brad has served as Chairman of the Texas Association of Broadcasters and previously held positions on both the ABC and CBS affiliate boards. Over the years, he has received numerous awards for his leadership and community involvement, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters 2018 Pioneer of the Year Award.

“Brad represents the best in local broadcasters. A big part of his legacy is his ability to identify and train future leaders. That comes full circle now with Tim,” said Hilton Howell Jr., Gray’s Chairman and CEO.

Tim Ingram started his broadcast career more than twenty-five years ago as a camera operator at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas, while a student at Arkansas State University. His career took him to stations in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas, where he served as Director of Operations and Marketing at KLTV in Tyler, Texas under then-General Manager Brad Streit. He has served as the General Manager of Gray’s KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and KAIT, before assuming the helm of WVUE in New Orleans. During his tenure, WVUE became the market’s ratings leader in November 2018, ending decades of single station dominance.

“Tim has a strong commitment to quality journalism and community service. What he and his team have done in New Orleans from both a ratings and business standpoint, is nothing short of remarkable,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s President and Co-CEO. Tim has received numerous industry awards for his contributions. Most recently, Broadcasting and Cable honored Tim as 2019 General Manager of the Year, markets 26-50, for his accomplishments at WVUE.

