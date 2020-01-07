MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2000 more than 4 million robotic-assisted surgeries have taken place across multiple medical specialties including Cardiovascular, Neurology, and Orthopedics. Until the launch of Yomi, the first and only FDA cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system, dentistry has not been able to benefit from this revolutionary technology. Successfully placing dental implants requires careful pre-operative planning and a high degree of accuracy and precision. Surgical robotic technology helps doctors to achieve these objectives. Neocis, the leader and pioneer in dental robotics, announced today that over 1000 implants were placed in 2019 using the Yomi robotics system, signaling the arrival of surgical robotics technology in the dental space.



Yomi provides computerized navigation to assist in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill in position, orientation, and depth. The assistive technology provides the surgeon with complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site.

"This is an exciting milestone for Neocis,” said Alon Mozes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neocis. “This has been the direct result of streamlining our workflow and increasing the system functionality. We’re excited to see our increased sales and utilization further underscore the appetite for robotics in the dental industry.”

Dr. Joe Griffin, a dentist with Cornerstone Dental Arts and new Yomi user, says, “We’ve been able to use Yomi for many cases thanks to a quick learning curve. The system has been easy to incorporate into our practice. We see this clearly establishing a new standard of care for implant patients."

About Yomi

Yomi® is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi® provides surgical guidance through the use of haptic robotic technology, software, and multisensory feedback to help achieve the right position, angulation, and depth to place the implant exactly according to plan. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. Learn more at www.neocis.com .

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com.

