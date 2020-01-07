PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced that Ray Santiago has been named Executive Vice President and leader of the company’s U.S. Commercial Management Liability (CML) and Financial Institutions (FI) teams. Mr. Santiago will report to Mr. Chris Sparro, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Insurance, Sompo International and will be based in the company’s New York office.



Ray joins Sompo International with over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He will have management oversight for Sompo International’s U.S. CML and FI teams which will continue to be led by Joe Spallone, Senior Vice President, CML and Dennis Krause, Senior Vice President, FI, respectively. Most recently, Ray was Senior Vice President of Underwriting for XL Catlin’s Professional Liability team and prior to that he served as Regional Executive for AIG’s New York and Mid-Atlantic region and the Financial Institutions Industry Leader for Willis.

Chris Sparro, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Insurance for Sompo International said, “Ray’s extensive technical expertise as an experienced D&O underwriter and his deep knowledge of the professional lines market makes him a terrific choice to lead our CML and FI teams. I am delighted to welcome Ray to Sompo International's U.S. Insurance team and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our efforts and deliver exceptional service professional liability to our brokers and clients.”

Sompo International Insurance’s U.S. Commercial Management Liability practice offers a range of specialized primary and excess management liability products including Directors & Officers Liability (ABC, Side-A, Lead Side-A DIC and Excess Side-A DIC), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Fiduciary Liability and Crime Insurance. The company’s U.S. Financial Institutions team specifically serves traditional financial institutions and alternative asset managers with a broad range of solutions to meet their professional liability risk management needs.

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit: www.sompo-intl.com .

