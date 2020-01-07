Liquidity contract – Paris – 07/01/2020
Half-year liquidity contract statement for bouygues
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account :
---
-----------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Attachment
BOUYGUES
Paris, FRANCE
