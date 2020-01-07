Liquidity contract – Paris – 07/01/2020

Half-year liquidity contract statement for bouygues

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:

33,000 shares

€ 19,690,199.86

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,041

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,508

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 543,615 shares for € 18,565,655.58

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 710,615 shares for € 24,794,891.58

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account :

200,000 shares

€ 6,244,798.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 583

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,044

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 347,691 shares for € 10,953,021.55

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 460,691 shares for € 14,973,341.42

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

0 shares

€ 10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

BOUYGUES SA

Public limited company with a capital of € 378 603 340

Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS

572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

