



BIANNUAL UPDATE

OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF





Under the “contrat de liquidité et de surveillance de marché du titre REXEL” entered into between REXEL and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:

- 628,909 REXEL shares

- 8,894,516.20 €

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- 14,904,772.04 euros

Over the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 were executed:

- 2,183 Purchase transactions

- 2,458 Transactions for sale

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,055,767 REXEL shares and 32,214,491.57 euros in purchases of REXEL shares.

- 3,080,971 REXEL shares and 32,811,814.54 euros for sale





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with nearly 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.37 billion in 2018.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Eurozone 120, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com





