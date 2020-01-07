Transparency Declaration from 6 January 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 6 January 2020 that on 3 January 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% upwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.24% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 6 January 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3 January 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 7,985 7,981 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 603,265 628,600 0.26% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 530,527 529,360 0.21% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,528 140,528 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 311,219 313,905 0.13% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,038 1,038 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 15,033 14,969 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 690,022 686,788 0.28% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,049,069 2,655,498 1.08% BlackRock International Limited 268,200 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 81,496 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,949,895 1,934,488 0.79% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 415,346 405,856 0.16% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 57,379 67,213 0.03% Subtotal 7,146,081 7,760,999 3.15%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 806,768 0.33% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 1,944,094 0.79% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,212,439 0.90% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 5,159,625 2.09%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,920,624 5.24%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





Transparency Declaration from 3 January 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 3 January 2020 that on 2 January 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% downwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.24% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 3 January 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 2 January 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 7,981 7,985 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 644,937 603,265 0.24% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 591,422 530,527 0.22% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,528 140,528 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 311,219 311,219 0.13% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,038 1,038 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 16,047 15,033 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,637,543 690,022 0.28% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,655,498 2,049,069 0.83% BlackRock International Limited 268,200 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 81,496 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,002,750 1,949,895 0.79% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 453,089 415,346 0.17% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 64,491 57,379 0.02% Subtotal 9,901,318 7,146,081 2.90%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 806,768 0.33% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 1,944,094 0.79% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 606,429 0.25% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,212,439 0.90% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 5,766,054 2.34%





C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,912,135 5.24%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .

