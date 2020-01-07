SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift ​​Navigation ​, ​​a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, looks back on a year of progress in 2019 and forward to what’s ahead in 2020.



2019 highlights include the expansion of operations to Australia, continued Firmware Releases to improve Swift’s multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers, the expansion of Skylark™ cloud corrections service across the United States and announcing a partnership with Arm to bring precise positioning technology to autonomous vehicle compute platforms. While Swift is proud of these accomplishments, the company is most excited about its shift from a company providing RTK GNSS receivers to one that provides a full ecosystem of precise positioning GNSS solutions for autonomous and mass-market applications.

Swift has made it possible for customers and partners alike to incorporate Swift’s patented technology into a multitude of autonomous platforms. From the receiver-agnostic Starling ® positioning engine that enables the accuracy of Swift GNSS receivers and opens it up for industry use, to cloud-based corrections delivered nationwide with Skylark , Swift is poised to bring precise positioning to those who can benefit from centimeter-level location accuracy the most—autonomous platforms and applications. While Skylark and Starling work independently with many leading industry components and receivers, it is the two paired together that makes the precise positioning powerhouse that will make 2020 a pivotal year for Swift.

See for yourself at this year’s CES®, where the following partners and customers will showcase how they are integrating Swift’s precision positioning solutions in their platforms:

Arm—a global leader in semiconductor IP—utilizes Starling to deliver a high-integrity, high-accuracy GNSS positioning solution enabling automotive OEMs, as well as Tier 1 and 2 auto suppliers, to integrate precise positioning into their sensor suite. Arm is hosting meetings by appointment on Level 2 of the Venetian at Veronese 2505 and Veronese 2506.

STMicroelectronics—a global semiconductor leader—provides GNSS measurement engines and ASIL-rated processors for autonomous driving and high-accuracy GNSS solutions. ST has integrated Starling on the ST ASIL-rated Telemaco Platform for OEM applications. ST is hosting meetings by appointment only at their Hospitality Suites during CES 2020.

ACEINNA—a leading provider of sensing solutions—will be announcing its OpenRTK330 precise positioning module at CES this year. The new OpenRTK330 is based on the ST TeseoV receiver and includes three ST ASM330LHH IMUs for inertial measurements. Skylark is the preferred corrections provider for the OpenRTK330 and evaluation kits. ACEINNA will be demoing its new module in booth 6738 in the North Hall Automotive pavilion.

See Swift in action at the CES locations above or contact the Swift team at sales@swiftnav.com to schedule a meeting for your company and see how you can shift to Swift precise positioning in 2020.

