VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franciosi Consulting Ltd. (“FCL”) is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Dr. Luigi Franciosi, has been retained as a pharmacology consultant to advise Vicenna Pharmaceuticals Inc., a new private drug discovery company in Vancouver, British Columbia, on their preclinical and clinical development programs targeting patients with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Dr. Luigi Franciosi commented: “I am very pleased to assist Vicenna Pharmaceutical with their new research projects. Having spent a lot of time in both academia and industry investigating the disease progression of asthma and COPD as well as the effects of drug therapies on these diseases, I think that I can provide them with valuable knowledge and insight on potential new drug therapies.” Dr. Luigi Franciosi also brings a wealth of experience as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry within Canada, Europe and Asia. He has developed many important relationships with leading academics, industry experts and regulators on various continents, whom could be called upon to assist with any particular problem, project or operation when necessary. Currently, Dr. Luigi Franciosi is an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine at The University of British Columbia.

About Franciosi Consulting Ltd. (FCL).

FCL is a BC company legally incorporated in 2015 by Luigi Franciosi (“Lui”) to advise on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries. Lui has a PhD from The University of British Columbia and has been performance-driven and goal-oriented senior executive for many years. His past academic work focused on the use of pain medications as well as respiratory diseases, in particular, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Cough. Lui’s industrial experiences have been executive roles overseeing drug development programs and managing seniors care homes. His adopted mantra in searching for new drugs has been “Fail quickly, fail cheaply with the best science possible, quickly obtain clinical proof-of-concept (POC), limit investment in infrastructure and put managerial effort only into projects that meet previously assigned milestones.” He uses a supportive style of leadership in any role undertaken. He encourages staff and colleagues to think first before doing. Lui likes a solutions approach when dealing with any daily issues that arise. His favourite quote is “Don't complain, don’t explain, just do it!”

