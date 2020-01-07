BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has appointed Sharon Edwards as Chief Operating Officer. She will join the firm’s Executive Committee and lead its Operating Committee, immediately assuming oversight and management responsibilities for national operations.



An experienced leader recognized for her thoughtful insights; Edwards brings a proven ability to lead organizations through critical periods of change. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Willis Towers Watson’s corporate risk and broking segment, as well as CFO for Willis Towers Watson’s North America segment.

Edwards’ experience also includes several roles spanning finance, shared services, operations, integration and large-scale system implementations. She served as Co-Chair of Women at Willis Towers Watson, a grass-roots diversity and inclusion group. Edwards also worked for Arthur Andersen, focusing on the healthcare, senior living and financial services industries.

“I’ve had the previous pleasure of working with Sharon in a couple of different roles,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ Chief Executive Officer. “She is an incredibly able leader and will be a great asset to the organization as we continue to grow and scale our business.”

At Risk Strategies, Edwards will report to Mina and lead improvements in client experience, with a focus on consistent associate experience. She will also drive efforts to optimize company operations to facilitate continued growth, coordinate internal services, and streamline processes and workflows with an eye on prioritizing high-value, client-facing work, as well as large-scale project management.

“It’s exciting to be joining Risk Strategies at this point in their journey,” said Edwards. “The firm’s specialty approach is uniquely in-step with market need, and I believe my experience in operations, finance, integration and transformation can help Risk Strategies deliver the vision for both our clients and our people.”

A resident of Nashville, Tennessee, Edwards is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, Women Corporate Directors, 30% Club, Private Directors Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Tennessee Society of CPA’s. In 2011, she was selected by Business Insurance magazine as a “Women to Watch” and in 2013, received the Nashville Business Journal’s “Women of Influence” award. In 2019, she was selected by Directors & Boards magazine as a “Director to Watch.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.