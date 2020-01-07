WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, has completed the sale of its defense power product line based in Covina, California to TT Electronics plc (TT), a publicly-traded company based in the United Kingdom. The Covina operation provides power supplies only to defense and aerospace customers and is separate and distinct from Excelitas’ other high-voltage power supply business, which is not included in the sale.



While the Covina product line was no longer considered core to the Excelitas Defense & Aerospace portfolio, this Strategic Business Unit continues to focus on providing advanced photonic components and subsystems, night vision equipment, and advanced electronic systems to governments and government prime contractors around the globe.

As part of the Covina transaction, TT Electronics acquired Excelitas’ wholly owned facility in Covina, CA.

