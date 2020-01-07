LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a business update at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am PT (2:00 pm ET) at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. In addition, a Q&A breakout session will immediately follow the presentation at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET).



Live audio webcasts of the presentation and breakout session will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com on the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for each soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX. The Company expects to expand the indication of EPIDIOLEX to include seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), for which it has reported positive Phase 3 data, and is carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome. GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the Company is now advancing a late stage program in order to seek FDA approval. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, autism, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries: