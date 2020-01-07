New York, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive alternative propulsion market is forecast to reach USD 541.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Automotive alternative propulsion consists of the available possible alternative sources that can be incorporated as the source of energy in the propulsion systems of the vehicles. The objective of employing the alternative resources of gasoline is to reduce or diminish the hazardous gases that emit from the traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.
The global automotive alternative propulsion market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for alternative sources of energy for the vehicle propulsion system. Being a finite source of energy, the availability of gasoline is decreasing and the price of the petroleum are deliberately being propelled year on year in the global market. In this regard, the alternative energy propulsion system and the alternative sources of energy are high demand in the developing nations as well as in the emerging regions also.
Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 164.08 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive demand for hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) and elevated growth in the overall automotive industries in China, Japan, and India. The United States possesses the highest market worldwide while Germany and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Automotive Alternative Propulsion market on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle type, point of sale, component, and region:
Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
