One-of-a-kind immersive experience aims to raise awareness for an important cause

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The highly anticipated theatrical release of JUST MERCY hits theatres this week, and Torontonians can participate in a world-exclusive experience acknowledging the presence of wrongful conviction in Canada.



From January 7 to 9, the immersive #JustMercyNOW activation at Brookfield Place allows visitors to briefly enter the environment of those who have been convicted of a crime they did not commit. This one-of-a-kind experience features a recreation of an inmate visitation area, where guests will take time to ‘just listen’ to several true stories of wrongful conviction in Canada delivered by the starstudded cast of JUST MERCY and advocate George Stroumboulopoulos. Attendees are encouraged to join the movement and raise awareness by sharing their experience using #JustMercyNOW.

The #JustMercyNOW experience is a continuation of an ongoing partnership between Innocence Canada and Warner Bros. Canada to highlight the presence of wrongful conviction in our country. The timeliness of the initiative and activation cannot be understated, as Innocence Canada could be forced to close its doors by the end of this year if the organization does not receive sufficient financial support. In December, the partnership launched via a digital initiative which featured the JUST MERCY cast videos to raise awareness for Innocence Canada and its goals. Currently, the organization is reviewing more than 80 claims of innocence from individuals desperate to prove they have been wrongly convicted. The campaign has raised more than $10,000 to date.

This experience was created by LexPR.

WHEN: January 7 to 9 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Brookfield Place (concourse level)

JUST LISTEN to Michael B. Jordan

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarnerBrosCA/videos/515862855681979/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6OtFdLpa6c/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarnerBrosCA/status/1207420273483538432

YouTube: https://youtu.be/70DZwjfwABs

JUST LISTEN to Brie Larson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarnerBrosCA/videos/596218881145346/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6RUET4Jk45/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarnerBrosCA/status/1207785048818233346

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RG9scJdK4uc

JUST LISTEN to Bryan Stevenson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarnerBrosCA/videos/1043885555960260/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6TUSQ1JYUE/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarnerBrosCA/status/1208071846081519617

YouTube: https://youtu.be/da1P4uEbdss

JUST LISTEN to Jamie Foxx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarnerBrosCA/videos/1470575223119163/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6VkTeqp02e/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarnerBrosCA/status/1208387024945852416

YouTube: https://youtu.be/7PB4PTYFt7U

About JUST MERCY

Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Baby Driver,” “Django: Unchained”) and Brie Larson (“Room,” “Short Term 12,” “Captain Marvel”) star in “Just Mercy,” an inspiring drama that brings one of the most important stories of our time to the big screen.

Award-winning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (“The Glass Castle,” “Short Term 12”) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote, based on Bryan Stevenson’s bestselling memoir.

“Just Mercy” is based on the powerful and thought-provoking true story of young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the main testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings, as well as overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

About INNOCENCE CANADA

Innocence Canada’s mandate is to identify, advocate for, and work to exonerate individuals who have been convicted of a crime they did not commit and to prevent wrongful convictions through legal education and reform. Innocence Canada only adopts cases where we believe that the individual did not commit the crime for which they were convicted.

In the years since its inception, Innocence Canada staff and volunteer lawyers have reviewed hundreds of cases, leading to the successful exoneration of 23 innocent individuals who together spent more than 200 years in prison for crimes they did not commit. Innocence Canada is currently reviewing more than 80 claims of innocence.

Contacts:

Warner Bros. Canada

Anna Perelman

Senior Manager, Publicity and Promotions

Anna.Perelman@warnerbros.com

Work: 416-730-6201

Cell: 416-602-5795

Warner Bros. Canada

Sandy Power

SVP, Marketing

Sandy.Power@warnerbros.com

Work: 416-730-6202

Innocence Canada

Kerry Emmonds

Director of Development

Innocence Canada Foundation

kemmonds@innocencecanada.com

Cell: 647-866-4430