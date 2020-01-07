MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released an Insight focusing on how the cost of child care impacts a family’s ability to afford a home. Specifically, the research finds that, adjusted for inflation, the real price of child care has increased by 49% over the last 25 years while the cost of housing has only increased by 14% in real terms from 1993 to 2018. This has left homebuyers with less money to buy or rent a home.
“The list of expenses for a family can be never-ending, and we know from Freddie Mac’s semi-annual survey of homeowners and renters that the cost of everyday life presents challenges for many looking to buy or rent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “One of the major challenges, when it comes to affording a home, is the high cost of child care. Our analysis finds that those families paying for child care generally are left with less money for housing. Specifically, we find they, on average, pay about half of the median mortgage payment and nearly eighty percent of the median rent.”
Insight Highlights:
Freddie Mac’s Economic & Housing Research group regularly releases its Insight which provides original research and analysis on current topics of importance to housing and the broader economy.
