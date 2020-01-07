SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the complete speaker lineup for SauceCon 2020 , with experts from Charles Schwab, Dell, Keller Williams, Pinterest, Quickbase, The New York Times, and other leading brands rounding out a diverse lineup of presenters. SauceCon 2020 will feature track presentations from 32 leading testing experts, as well as four keynotes, including a newly added address from John Patrick Kelly, recently appointed CTO at Sauce Labs, who will provide customers and partners with an exclusive look at the next wave of innovation to the company’s continuous testing cloud. Kelly joins Aled Miles, CEO of Sauce Labs, Diego Lo Giudice, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and Aanan Contractor, vice president of customer experience engineering at Walmart Labs, as keynote speakers for 2020.



Other newly confirmed presenters of note at SauceCon 2020 include:



Mathew Cano, senior staff SDET, Charles Schwab

Ryan Cooke, engineering manager, Pinterest

Julie Laursen, senior QA engineer, Keller Williams

Karen Motyka, director of quality engineering, Quickbase

Morgan Vergara, test automation lead, Dell

Phil Wells, senior software engineer, The New York Times

The agenda for SauceCon 2020 also includes a new “Ask the Experts” panel where conference attendees can get answers to their most pressing automated testing questions. The panel will feature a host of renowned Sauce Labs technical experts, including Nikolay Advolodkin, Christian Bromann, Noemi Ferrera, Titus Fortner, Josh Grant, Marcus Merrell, Diego Molina, Wim Selles, and more.

“Regardless of where your organization is on its continuous testing journey, you’ll walk away from SauceCon with best practices you can immediately put to use,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “We received more than 250 speaking submissions for 2020, a 30 percent increase over last year. That’s a testament to the passion Sauce Labs users have for sharing knowledge with their peers, and it’s why SauceCon continues to be a must-attend conference for modern testers.”

Following record attendance in 2019, SauceCon is back in Austin, Texas from April 28-29, 2020 with a full slate of sessions spanning the most relevant challenges facing today’s automated testing practitioners, as well as an additional day of optional hands-on training and workshops on April 27. Previously confirmed speakers of note include:

Richard Bradshaw, head of the Ministry of Testing

Jenny Bramble, software test engineer, WillowTree

David Burns, engineering manager, Mozilla

Hélène Doumenc, QA engineering manager, and Jonathan Chacón, senior accessible software engineer, Cabify

Paul Grizzaffi, principal automation architect, Magenic

Angie Jones, senior developer advocate, Applitools

Claude Jones, senior director, software engineering, Walmart Labs

Sarah Mueller, developer, and Damian Lion Maring, associate development architect, SAP SE

Alan Richardson, agile coach and consultant, EvilTester.com

Hilary Weaver-Robb, software quality assurance architect, Quicken Loans

To view the complete list of 2020 speakers or to register to attend, visit the SauceCon 2020 website.

Now entering its fourth year, SauceCon brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical learnings and live coding examples they can put into practice immediately in their own organizations. More than 600 automated testing leaders, experts, and practitioners are expected to attend in 2020 to share best practices and network with industry peers.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .