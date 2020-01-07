EVOLUTION® is a patent pending product that is the first of its kind to be a fully encapsulated isolating gasket. The thinner, 1/8” (3mm) design minimizes the difficulties often encountered while attempting to install thicker isolating gaskets. The total encapsulation allows the gasket to be hydro-tested and kept in the pipeline with virtually no loss in isolation properties.

Wheat Ridge, CO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garlock Pipeline Technologies (GPT) – the world’s leading manufacturer of critical pipeline sealing and electrical isolation products – has announced the unveiling of EVOLUTION™. The next generation of isolation gaskets, EVOLUTION features easier installation, tight sealing, high-temperature operation, no permeation, hydrotesting isolation, fire-safety and chemical-resistance.



Featuring a thinner, 1/8” design, EVOLUTION minimizes the difficulties often encountered when attempting to install thicker isolating gaskets. The full-coating encapsulation allows the gasket to be hydrotested and left in the pipeline with the same isolation properties as before it was tested.



EVOLUTION's coating (a GPT proprietary material) is extremely abrasion and impact resistant while providing chemical resistance to H2S, steam, CO, CO2 and other chemicals often found in oil and gas pipelines. This fully encapsulated coating also prevents the need for expensive exotic cores, as it eliminates contact to exposed metal.



The EVOLUTION gasket features the highest tightness parameters for any product available in the market today. With demands placed on the oil and gas industry to improve leakage rates, the increased levels of tightness achieved will exceed requirements and result in greater joint integrity.



An acceleration in H2S levels as operators drill deeper and more aggressively causes traditional GRE products to become vulnerable over time. Through extensive testing EVOLUTION has demonstrated virtually no permeation or degradation, eliminating this costly problem.



EVOLUTION provides the highest pressure rating of any isolating gasket available. Unlike GRE gaskets, which are prone to delamination, EVOLUTION has no laminations and as a result can better withstand high-pressure environments.



Rated to 500°F (260°C), EVOLUTION can operate under high temperatures. Tested comprehensively for safety, the product has API 6FB, 3rd Edition Fire Test recognition.



"As its name implies, EVOLUTION is the next step in gasket technology and is poised to eliminate a number of issues that plagued gaskets in previous iterations," said Tim Hurley, GPT senior global product manager. "EVOLUTION was designed to take the best available technology for pipeline isolation and incorporate all of these benefits into one comprehensive product."



As with existing GPT high pressure isolation gaskets, EVOLUTION features: pressure energized seals, a fire safe Inconel 718 c-ring, built to match pipe bore, a short moment arm, moisture and humidity resistance, zero creep relaxation and a 316LSS core.



EVOLUTION gaskets will be available for shipment after January 7, 2020. For more information, visit www.gptindustries.com

About Garlock Pipeline Technologies

Garlock Pipeline Technologies, an EnPro Industries company, is the world's leading manufacturer of critical-service flange systems, spring-energized jacketed seals and electrical flange isolation kits for the oil and gas, water/wastewater, chemical, energy, construction and infrastructure industries. Learn more at www.gptindustries.com.



About the Garlock Family of Companies

The Garlock family of companies is part of EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO). Garlock is acknowledged as the global leader in high-performance fluid sealing products, committed to a culture of safety. Processing industries served include chemicals and petrochemicals, refining, pulp and paper, power generation, semiconductor, primary metals, food and pharmaceuticals, mining and original equipment manufacturers.

