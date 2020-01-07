Lake Mary, Fla., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, announced that it has been named to Government Technology magazine’s 2020 GovTech 100 list. CentralSquare has been named a GovTech top 100 company every year for the past five years, since the list’s inception.

An annual list compiled and published by Government Technology magazine, GovTech 100 recognizes the top 100 companies focused on innovating new technologies or services for local governments across the United States. Since 2016, the publication has taken a look each year at the growing market serving public-sector technology needs, focusing on high-profile deals that have reshaped the way companies approach the government technology space.

“We’re thrilled to have been named a GovTech 100 company for the fifth year in a row,” said Simon Angove, CEO. “Transforming public service lies at the heart of CentralSquare’s mission. With this honor, CentralSquare’s innovations and the work we do on behalf of our public sector customers are being recognized as among the best of the best.”

For more than 30 years, CentralSquare has leveraged its experience, deep bench of talent and sharp focus on innovation to deliver the broadest and most unified software platform for local governments and public safety agencies. With industry-leading investment in research and development to tackle emerging problems in this space, CentralSquare is helping to build safer and smarter communities across North America.

More information about the GovTech 100 list can be found on the 2020 GovTech 100 website.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Attachment

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com